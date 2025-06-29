Portis intends to sign a three-year, $44 million deal with the Bucks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports Sunday.

Portis will remain with Milwaukee on a longer-term deal after declining his player option for 2025-26. The veteran big man has become a fan favorite in Milwaukee and averaged 13.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 49 regular-season outings (seven starts) in 2024-25. Portis' new contract includes a player option for the 2027-28 campaign.