Portis finished Friday's 113-97 win over the Bulls with 11 points (4-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 26 minutes.

While it wasn't a stellar shooting night for Portis, he provided solid rebound totals in the win and finished second behind Giannis Antetokounmpo in the category. He's had a nice three-game run with the second unit, averaging 15..3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals over the span.