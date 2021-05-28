Portis closed with 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and nine rebounds in 17 minutes during Thursday's 113-84 victory over the Heat.

Portis stepped up for the Bucks, helping guide them to another blowout victory in Game 3 against the Heat. The Bucks' depth has been an issue in the past but based on what we have seen thus far, their second unit appears far stronger than in previous seasons. Along with P.J. Tucker, they provide adequate backup for when Giannis Antetokounmpo is off the court, providing him with much-needed rest down the stretch.