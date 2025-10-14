Bucks' Bobby Portis: Gets starting nod Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Portis will start in Tuesday's preseason game against the Thunder.
With Myles Turner (calf) sidelined, Portis will get the starting nod at center in Milwaukee's preseason finale. The veteran big man primarily operated off the bench last season and is expected to provide a spark from the second unit again during the 2025-26 campaign.
More News
-
Bucks' Bobby Portis: Retreats to bench•
-
Bucks' Bobby Portis: Will start vs. Detroit•
-
Bucks' Bobby Portis: Expected to sign with Milwaukee•
-
Bucks' Bobby Portis: Double-doubles in Game 5 loss•
-
Bucks' Bobby Portis: Jumping into first unit Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Bobby Portis: Dominates off bench in Game 2 loss•