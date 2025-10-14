default-cbs-image
Portis will start in Tuesday's preseason game against the Thunder.

With Myles Turner (calf) sidelined, Portis will get the starting nod at center in Milwaukee's preseason finale. The veteran big man primarily operated off the bench last season and is expected to provide a spark from the second unit again during the 2025-26 campaign.

