Portis contributed 28 points (12-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds and two assists over 30 minutes during Monday's 113-106 win over the Clippers.

The Bucks didn't have Giannis Antetokounmpo (Achilles) for this one, and even though Portis continued playing his regular role off the bench, he was one of the team's best performers, finishing second in scoring behind Damian Lillard and being an absolute force on the glass. It's clear playing off the bench or starting doesn't affect Portis' fantasy upside, and the veteran forward remains a productive player who can produce double-doubles when given enough minutes. Over his last 10 appearances, he's averaging 16.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.7 steals across 24.1 minutes per game off the bench.