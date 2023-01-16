Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Portis (quadriceps) will play in Monday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Portis had been listed as probable heading into the day with a right quadriceps contusion, so he never appeared at risk of sitting out the Bucks' Martin Luther King, Jr. Day game. However, his appearance on the injury report to begin the Bucks' three-game week suggests that Portis may be a candidate to sit the second half of a back-to-back set Tuesday against the Raptors, though Budenholzer hasn't clarified his plans. At least for Monday's contest, Portis looks as though he'll be in line for a third consecutive start in the frontcourt while Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) remains sidelined.