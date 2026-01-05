Portis logged nine points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and 11 rebounds over 16 minutes during Sunday's 115-98 victory over the Kings.

Although Portis only recorded 16 minutes, he matched his third-highest rebound total of the season during the decisive win. Although Myles Turner's presence has limited Portis' starting opportunities, he came in handy during Giannis Antetokounmpo's recent absences, and he might see an enhancement of his fantasy value if big events happen before the trade deadline next month.