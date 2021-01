Portis totaled eight points (3-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT) and 13 rebounds in just 17 minutes off the bench during the Bucks' 112-109 win over the Mavs.

Despite not playing at all in the fourth quarter, Portis still led the Bucks in rebounds for the fourth time this season. In his first year with the Bucks, Portis is enjoying a bounce back type of season. He is averaging 10.6 points and 8.1 rebounds, both up from last year with the Knicks, while shooting a career-high from the floor.