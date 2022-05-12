Portis amassed 14 points (4-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 110-107 win over Boston.

While no Boston player collected more than eight rebounds, Portis had seven offensive rebounds alone. Portis was the catalyst in Milwaukee winning the rebounding battle and second-chance points were the difference in the game. Portis saw a reduced role in Game 4, but he returned to a healthy workload Wednesday and can be expected to on Friday as well.