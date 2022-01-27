Portis logged 22 points (10-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 115-99 loss to Cleveland.

Portis entered Wednesday in a 7-for-24 slump across two games prior. This can also be extrapolated to a poor 7-for-26 showing from beyond the arc over his past six games. Nonetheless, he's still connecting on 41.4 percent of his 4.5 attempts per game. For the season, Portis is averaging 15.0 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, with a fringe top-50 player efficiency rating of 18.39