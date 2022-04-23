Portis totaled 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt) and 16 rebounds across 25 minutes during Friday's 111-81 win over the Bulls.

Portis started at small forward with Khris Middleton (knee) out, and he provided size and strength on both ends of the court. He's capable of playing in either position of the frontcourt and poses a huge mismatch on offense, something he took advantage of by pouring 18 points. The 18-point output was his best offensive showing since April 1 when he scored 25 points against the Lakers, a game that also happened to be his previous start.