Portis will start at center in Friday's matchup with the Hornets, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Portis will replace Brook Lopez (back) in the starting lineup. The Bucks will be without their usual starting-five, so he figures to be in line for a large workload. The big man has averaged 15.5 points and 11.5 points across 32.0 minutes in four starts this season.