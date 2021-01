Portis is starting Saturday's game versus Cleveland.

The 25-year-old will receive his first start with the Bucks since Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) is unavailable for Saturday's contest. Portis is averaging 10.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 23.1 minutes this season, and he figures to see additional run against the Cavaliers.