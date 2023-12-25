Portis chipped in 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and nine rebounds across 31 minutes off the bench during Monday's 129-122 loss to New York.

The 28-year-old forward just missed recording his fourth double-double in the last six games as he led the Bucks' second unit in scoring, rebounding and minutes. Portis is enjoying a strong December overall, averaging 15.8 points, 7.8 boards and 1.5 threes in 24.5 minutes a game over the last 11 contests while shooting a blistering 57.6 percent from the floor and 42.5 percent from beyond the arc.