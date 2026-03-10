Bucks' Bobby Portis: Late addition to injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Portis is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Suns due to a back contusion.
Portis wasn't listed on Milwaukee's initial injury report, suggesting the issue popped up overnight. Jericho Sims (knee) is also questionable, while Taurean Prince (neck) could make his long-awaited return to game action. If Portis is sidelined, Pete Nance and Kyle Kuzma could see more action.
