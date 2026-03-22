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section: | slug: bucks-bobby-portis-late-scratch-saturday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
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Bucks' Bobby Portis: Late scratch Saturday
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1 min read
Portis (ribs) is a late scratch for Saturday's game against the Suns.
This is a tough blow for a Milwaukee team that already has numerous injuries. With Portis out, the Bucks could lean more on Ousmane Dieng and Taurean Prince.
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