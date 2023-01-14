Portis accumulated 15 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and three steals in 27 minutes during Saturday's 111-95 loss to the Heat.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Khris Middleton (knee) both out, the Bucks tried to rely on a balanced offense and had all five starters score in double digits, but Portis' 15 was the most any of them could manage. It's his 10th straight game with 10 or more points, and the veteran forward is averaging 16.1 points, 9.9 boards, 1.5 assists, 1.4 threes and 1.2 steals over that stretch.