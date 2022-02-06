Portis had 30 points (11-13 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 24 minutes during Saturday's 137-108 victory over Portland.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been Milwaukee's leading scorer on a near-daily basis of late, but Portis outdid his All-Star teammate by one point to take home team-high honors Saturday. The veteran notched his first 30-point effort of the season and tied a campaign high with six three-pointers. For good measure, Portis dished a season-high five dimes in the blowout win.