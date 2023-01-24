Portis won't return to Monday's contest against the Pistons due to right knee soreness, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

After a five-game run in the starting five, Portis moved back to the bench Monday while Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) drew back into the starting five. The transition to the second unit didn't hinder Portis from a production standpoint, as he recorded 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 23 minutes. The sore knee spelled an early end to his night, however, muddling Portis' status for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets for the time being.