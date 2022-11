Portis posted 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one block over 24 minutes during Monday's 119-111 win over the Trail Blazers.

Portis once again led the Bucks bench while leading the second unit in scoring, rebounds and minutes played. Portis has reached double-figures in 14 of 15 games, averaging 13.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists this year.