Portis produced three points (1-1 FG, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds over 19 minutes during Monday's 133-124 win over the Kings.
The return of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the impressive play of Robin Lopez has forced Portis to adapt to a lesser role off the bench, and he struggled to make an impact in this game despite playing close to 20 minutes. Portis is averaging just 4.2 points per game in his last five games off the bench, and his fantasy value will continue to plummet if he can't bounce back from that negative run soon.
