Portis provided 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes during Monday's 129-126 loss to the Wizards.

Portis' fantasy appeal continues to leave a lot to be desired. Both Jericho Sims and Kyle Kuzma saw slightly more minutes than Portis in this one, and Giannis Antetokounmpo looked healthy in his second straight appearance. At least for the short term, Portis' fantasy appeal is limited to deeper formats.