Portis accumulated 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and 11 rebounds in 23 minutes during Saturday's 132-121 win over the Hawks.

Portis didn't have his best offensive showing, but he still found a way to record a double-double despite logging just 23 minutes. The veteran big man has struggled when it comes to his consistency, however, and he has scored in double digits just twice over his last six outings. That lack of consistency certainly conspires against his upside in most formats.