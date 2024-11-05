Portis ended Monday's 116-114 loss to the Cavaliers with 21 points (10-21 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 39 minutes.

While filling in for Giannis Antetokounmpo (thigh) in the starting five, Portis posted a monster double-double with a season high in both points and rebounds. The big man has remained a mostly consistent option off the bench thus far, leading a second unit that has had its fair share of struggles through seven regular-season games. Aside from his rebounding, Portis' best ability in fantasy is his availability, and he has played in 65 or more regular-season contests in each of his last five seasons. The 29-year-old has averaged 12.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.9 blocks while shooting 47.6 percent from the field across 26.3 minutes per game thus far.