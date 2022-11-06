Portis posted 12 points (5-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 21 rebounds and two assists over 29 minutes during Saturday's 108-94 victory over the Thunder.

Portis started for the first time this season, and while he only cracked the starting unit due to the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), he made the most of his minutes -- he posted a season-high mark in rebounds and also recorded his fourth straight game with 10 or more points. The veteran big man continues to produce regardless of his role, and he remains a solid fantasy asset in most formats.