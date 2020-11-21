Portis and the Bucks have come to terms on a two-year deal, Shams Charania of The Athletic

Portis will have a player option in his second year. He averaged 10.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 triples across 21.1 minutes in New York last season. He struggled to find consistent playing time due to the Knicks' crowded frontcourt. With the departures of Ersan Ilyasova and Robin Lopez, he should be able to find a consistant role right away in Milwuakee by providing depth in the frontcourt. He is a career 36.0 percent shooter from beyond the arc, and if he is able to improve on that he could be able to carve out an even bigger role with the team.