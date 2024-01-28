Portis had 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 22 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 141-117 win over New Orleans.

Portis launched his fourth-highest shot quantity of the season Saturday en route to his sixth game with 20 plus-points. He has been mentioned in trade rumors throughout past weeks, but Portis plays an imperative role as frontcourt depth with the ability to space the floor and rebound in the second unit. Remaining in Milwaukee is likely, especially considering the Bucks' limited trade assets that could be packaged with Portis to improve the roster.