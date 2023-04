Portis accumulated 19 points (5-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 20 rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 140-128 win over Washington.

Portis couldn't find his midrange game and somehow got no easy buckets out of five offensive rebounds, but he canned his threes while dominating the glass. Portis is an X-factor in Milwaukee's offense.