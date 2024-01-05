Portis contributed five points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one block in 21 minutes during Thursday's 125-121 victory over San Antonio.

Despite averaging 12.3 points per game this season, Portis has failed to score in double digits over his last four outings. The 28-year-old big man is shooting just 35.3 percent from the field and 10.0 percent from three over that span. Portis has also seen his rebounding drop significantly, going from 9.6 per contest last season to 6.7 in 2023-24.