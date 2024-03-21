Portis finished with 24 points (11-20 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 15 rebounds and one block over 33 minutes in Wednesday's 122-119 loss to the Celtics.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring) sidelined for the second-straight game, Portis ate up the forward minutes off the bench and registered his 12th double-double of the season. It was a nice follow-up from his 31-point performance Sunday against the Suns, though Milwaukee wasn't able to come away with the win Wednesday. Portis is averaging 17.6 points on 54.0 percent shooting (including 48.1 percent from three on 3.0 3PA/G) and 9.1 rebounds over 26.3 minutes per game in March.