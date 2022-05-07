Portis will come off the bench for Saturday's Game 3 against the Celtics, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Coach Mike Budenholzer will switch things up in Game 3 with the series tied 1-1, going with Grayson Allen in the starting lineup over Portis, who has been in the lineup since Khris Middleton (knee) got injured. Portis still figures to have a significant role, and it would be relatively surprising if he saw fewer than 20 minutes. In the playoffs, he's averaged 12.3 points and 10.9 rebounds in 25.3 minutes.