Portis closed with 16 points (6-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and two blocks over 33 minutes during Thursday's 139-123 loss to the Pacers.

Portis was back in the starting lineup with Brook Lopez (ankle) sidelined and nearly posted another double-double. Across 19 starts this season, Portis has averaged 16.8 points and 10.8 rebounds in 30.6 minutes. However, as a reserve (40 games), he's posted 12.3 points and 9.0 rebounds in 23.7 minutes.