Portis produced nine points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist and two steals across 23 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 121-99 loss to the Heat in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) out, Portis drew a second straight start, and he nearly posted another double-double before fouling out. Over the first three games of the opening-round series, the veteran forward has averaged 14.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 26.0 minutes.