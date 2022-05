Portis finished with 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-3 FT) and eight rebounds in a 109-86 loss to Boston on Tuesday.

Portis has reached double-digit points in each of his last five games including six of his last seven. The veteran center is up to 14.0 points and 9.5 rebounds per game on 60.7 percent shooting from the field through the first two games of the series.