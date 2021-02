Portis had 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight rebounds and a pair of blocks in Thursday's win over the Pelicans.

With D.J. Augustin (personal) sidelined, the Bucks went big up front with Portis making his second start of the season alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. In 31 minutes, the Arkansas product fell two boards shy of a double-double, while blocking a pair of shots for the second straight game.