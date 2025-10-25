Portis dropped 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt) and eight rebounds over 21 minutes in Friday's 122-116 victory over the Raptors.

Portis has not shot the ball well, averaging 31.6 percent from the field and 20 percent from three to begin the season. However, the volume is certainly there, and he has been able to provide value in rebounds, meaning once Portis is able to get back on track regarding his efficiency, he may be a streaming option to monitor moving forward.