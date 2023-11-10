Portis posted 11 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 24 minutes during Thursday's 126-124 loss to the Pacers.

Portis once again provided Milwaukee with a spark off the bench in the paint, leading all Bucks players in scoring and rebounds while finishing two boards shy of a double-double. Portis has gotten off to a strong start to the regular season, reaching the double-digit point mark in seven of his eight appearances while adding five or more rebounds in six outings.