Portis totaled 21 points (9-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and eight rebounds across 27 minutes during Sunday's 130-117 loss to Miami in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Portis led all bench players in Sunday's Game 1 in scoring and rebounds while finishing as one of two Bucks players with 20 or more points in a near double-double showing. Portis posted at least 20 points and eight rebounds on 12 occasions during the regular season.