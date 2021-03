Portis had nine points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and three steals in Sunday's win over the Clippers.

Portis returned to a bench role after starting Thursday's game, and his workload (20 minutes) sunk back closer to its usual level. Nonetheless, Portis still put up a decent overall line, buoyed by his three steals, which tied for his second-most in any game this season.