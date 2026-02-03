site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bucks-bobby-portis-not-expected-to-play-tuesday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Bucks' Bobby Portis: Not expected to play Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Portis (hip) is unlikely to play Tuesday against Chicago, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Portis is officially listed as questionable on the team's injury report, but it seems he's trending in the wrong direction. The team should have the final word on his availability shortly.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories