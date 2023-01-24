Portis has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Nuggets due to a right knee sprain, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Portis left Monday's contest against the Pistons with what was initially described as right knee soreness, but the injury turned out to be more severe than that, and he's already been ruled out of the team's upcoming game. Portis moved back to the bench against Detroit with the return of Giannis Antetokounmpo and is expected to remain in that role moving forward, meaning his absence will open up second-unit minutes for names such as Jordan Nwora, Joe Ingles and Pat Connaughton.