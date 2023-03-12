Portis logged 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists over 32 minutes during Saturday's 125-116 overtime loss to the Warriors.

Portis has started three straight games in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (hand), and he has posted a double-double in each of those contests. The veteran had been struggling mightily prior to entering the starting five, averaging just 4.5 points on 31.8 percent shooting over his previous four contests. It's clear that Portis is most valuable as a fantasy asset when he's starting -- he's averaging 16.8 points and 10.9 boards in that role this season versus 12.6 points and 9.3 rebounds as a reserve -- but he'll likely return to the bench when Antetokounmpo is able to return.