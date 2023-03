Portis notched 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt) and 10 rebounds in 20 minutes during Thursday's 140-99 loss to the Celtics.

Portis provided a spark off the bench Thursday for the Bucks, finishing as one of three players in double figures in scoring while posting a team-high rebound mark in a double-double performance. Portis has secured a double-double in two of his last three appearances.