Portis (rest) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against the Pacers.
Portis sat out Milwaukee's regular-season finale but is set to play in the team's playoff opener Saturday. Portis should continue to operate as one of the Bucks' primary bench options in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Bucks' Bobby Portis: Should be available for Saturday•
-
Bucks' Bobby Portis: Sitting out regular-season finale•
-
Bucks' Bobby Portis: Double-doubles off bench•
-
Bucks' Bobby Portis: Pops for 18 in return•
-
Bucks' Bobby Portis: Off injury report for Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Bobby Portis: Handed 25-game ban•