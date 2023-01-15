Portis is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Pacers with a right quadriceps contusion.

The bruised quad is unlikely to keep Portis from playing Monday, but he'll presumably move back to the bench after he picked up his second straight start in Saturday's 111-95 loss to the Heat. Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) missed the past two games but is listed as probable for Monday's contest and is thus on track to reclaim his starting role in the frontcourt alongside Brook Lopez. Portis should still see a healthy amount of playing time as the first big man off the bench.