Portis is out for Friday's game against the Celtics due to COVID-19 protocols.
Portis will miss his first game of the season Friday, and he may be out for longer. With P.J. Tucker (calf) also out, more minutes could be in store for Pat Connaughton and Thanasis Antetokounmpo.
