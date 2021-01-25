Portis posted a season-high 21 points (9-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go with six rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes Sunday in the Bucks' 129-115 win over the Hawks.

The Hawks made the final score more respectable, but the Bucks were up by 15-plus points for most of the first two and a half quarters, allowing Portis and the second unit to pick up some extra run. As has been the case most of the season in blowouts, Portis' production once again trended up, but he's often difficult to trust in more competitive games, when head coach Mike Budenholzer is inclined to ride Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo more heavily. That said, Portis has been a 12-team-worthy option thus far based on his numbers, as he's averaging 11.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.8 three-pointers, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks in 22.8 minutes per game while shooting 54 percent from the field and 75 percent from the free-throw line.