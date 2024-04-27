Portis finished with 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 18 rebounds, one block and one steal over 44 minutes in Friday's 121-118 overtime loss to Indiana in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

Portis dominated the boards in Friday's contest, leading all players in rebounds while finishing as one of two Bucks with a double-double in a losing effort in overtime. Portis has stepped in nicely while Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) continuing to miss time, recording a double-double in all three games in the quarterfinals thus far. Portis will continue to remain in the starting lineup until Antetokounmpo is able to return, but will become a key player off of Milwaukee's bench if the two-time MVP does come back for Game 4 or at some point in the series against Indiana.