Portis saw only nine minutes of action in Saturday night's loss to the Grizzlies, finishing with six points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one rebound.

Portis saw 22 minutes of action against the Hawks two nights earlier, so it's unclear what led to the decision to keep him on such a short leash Saturday night. Chances are, it was simply a matchup-based decision by coach Mike Budenholzer, so Portis will likely return to his regular role of 17-to-25 minutes off the bench on most nights.