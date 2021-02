Portis recorded 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 124-113 loss to the Raptors.

Despite the Bucks' recent losing streak, Portis has been playing well. Another double-digit performance Tuesday makes in four games in a row that Portis has scored at least 10 points. Next up for the Bucks on Thursday is a second game against the Raptors in Milwaukee.